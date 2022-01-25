COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - Jan 26, 2022
Members of the Mount Desert Island indoor track team pose for a photo after competing in the most recent Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet Jan. 22 at the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House. MDI had its most successful meet to date Saturday with the girls cruising to a first-place finish and the boys finishing just shy of first.  PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HIGH SCHOOL

MDI girls 1st, boys 2nd in 6th EMITL meet 

January 25, 2022 on Sports, Track

MDI’s Noah Daigle competes in the 200-meter dash during an Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet Jan. 22 at UMaine’s New Balance Field House.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HIGH SCHOOL

ORONO — It was another winning weekend at the University of Maine for the Mount Desert Island indoor track team. 

MDI’s girls’ team cruised to a first-place finish in Saturday’s meet at UMaine’s New Balance Field House. The Trojans also had a strong showing on the boys’ side as they placed second, just several points back of the top spot. 

The MDI girls won the 4-by-200 relay as Sarah Weaver, Jenny Carr, Azaria Long and Amelia VanDongen finished in 1 minute, 58.05 seconds. VanDongen (long jump, 14-11 1/4; triple jump, 32-2) and Long (400-meter dash, 1:07.83) also posted individual wins for the Trojans. Weaver took second in the 55-meter dash (8.12) and 200-meter dash (28.62). 

Elsewhere for the MDI girls, Bella Brown (shot put, 31-7 1/4) and Delaney Sweeney (pole vault, 8-0) posted event wins in the field. Sweeney also cleared 4-4 to take second in the high jump, and Logan Closson placed second in the shot put with a distance of 30-1 3/4. The Trojans notched 124 points to finish 51 clear of runner-up Bucksport. 

On the boys’ side, Miles Burr claimed a rare three-event win for the Trojans. Burr won the 55-meter dash in 6.81 seconds, ran the 200-meter dash in 23.75 seconds to place first of 20 runners and recorded a distance of 41-9 1/4 to win the triple jump. 

Noah Daigle won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.03 for MDI, and Ieuan Howell added a win in the long jump for the Trojans (18-4 1/4) and placed second in the triple jump (36-8 1/2). MDI scored 94 points as a team to finish second to Bucksport (101 points). 

MDI will be back at UMaine for the final regular season meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *