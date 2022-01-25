MDI girls 1st, boys 2nd in 6th EMITL meet 

ORONO — It was another winning weekend at the University of Maine for the Mount Desert Island indoor track team.

MDI’s girls’ team cruised to a first-place finish in Saturday’s meet at UMaine’s New Balance Field House. The Trojans also had a strong showing on the boys’ side as they placed second, just several points back of the top spot.

The MDI girls won the 4-by-200 relay as Sarah Weaver, Jenny Carr, Azaria Long and Amelia VanDongen finished in 1 minute, 58.05 seconds. VanDongen (long jump, 14-11 1/4; triple jump, 32-2) and Long (400-meter dash, 1:07.83) also posted individual wins for the Trojans. Weaver took second in the 55-meter dash (8.12) and 200-meter dash (28.62).

Elsewhere for the MDI girls, Bella Brown (shot put, 31-7 1/4) and Delaney Sweeney (pole vault, 8-0) posted event wins in the field. Sweeney also cleared 4-4 to take second in the high jump, and Logan Closson placed second in the shot put with a distance of 30-1 3/4. The Trojans notched 124 points to finish 51 clear of runner-up Bucksport.

On the boys’ side, Miles Burr claimed a rare three-event win for the Trojans. Burr won the 55-meter dash in 6.81 seconds, ran the 200-meter dash in 23.75 seconds to place first of 20 runners and recorded a distance of 41-9 1/4 to win the triple jump.

Noah Daigle won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.03 for MDI, and Ieuan Howell added a win in the long jump for the Trojans (18-4 1/4) and placed second in the triple jump (36-8 1/2). MDI scored 94 points as a team to finish second to Bucksport (101 points).

MDI will be back at UMaine for the final regular season meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.