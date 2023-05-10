Sports

AUBURN — Three members of the MDI esports team, Ryder Haines, Rex DeMuro, and Owen Moses, finished as runners-up at the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate state championship on April 29, falling to the Freeport Falcons 2-0 in a best-of-three series.

In a sign of the growth of the sport over the last few years, this year’s championship matchups were held in front of fans at Central Maine Community College and were also streamed online. The fact that the setup at CMCC, which offered a large screen to show spectators the in-game action and allowed players to walk up a ramp to their gaming station as their names were announced over the loudspeaker, mirrored the way that professional esports tournament are put on and broadcast is something that the team certainly appreciated.

