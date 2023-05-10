Rex DeMuro (left), Ryder Haines (center), and Owen Moses (right) finished as the runners-up in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate state championship, held at Central Maine Community College on Saturday, April 29.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING
Rex DeMuro congratulates his opponent from Freeport after dropping the first set of the state championship match 3-0
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARK ARNOLD
Ryder Haines competes in the state championship matchup against Freeport late last month.
AUBURN — Three members of the MDI esports team, Ryder Haines, Rex DeMuro, and Owen Moses, finished as runners-up at the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate state championship on April 29, falling to the Freeport Falcons 2-0 in a best-of-three series.
In a sign of the growth of the sport over the last few years, this year’s championship matchups were held in front of fans at Central Maine Community College and were also streamed online. The fact that the setup at CMCC, which offered a large screen to show spectators the in-game action and allowed players to walk up a ramp to their gaming station as their names were announced over the loudspeaker, mirrored the way that professional esports tournament are put on and broadcast is something that the team certainly appreciated.
“It was so cool being in a facility that sponsored and anticipated the growth of such a new and very niche scene. Especially in Maine because it’s not that big here,” said Haines. “Just playing an online format back in the pandemic and then going from that to in-person not only tournaments, but grand finals like that for a state gig is pretty cool.”
The way the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament is set up has teams of three playing one-on-one matches in a best of three series, with each matchup referred to as a set. During the regular season each set is also a best of three series, but in the state championship the sets were best of five. Players begin each individual match in the set with three lives and the first to lose all three loses the match.
DeMuro, playing as his main character Donkey Kong, dropped the first set 3-0 (1-3, 2-3, 2-3) against Freeport’s CzyDiamond, who played as Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Daisy.
“[Playing in front of a crowd] kind of freaked me out a little bit,” admitted DeMuro. “I’ve never played any meaningful game in person, I’ve only played online before, so that gave me some nerves … but it was cool.”
Haines, who plays as Richter Belmont, a character that hails from the Castlevania anime and video game series, played next against Freeport player 4A, who fought as Snake Plissken. Haines dropped the first two matches (1-3, 2-3) and it looked as though Freeport would walk away with the clean sweep. But the senior was able to battle back and took the next two matches (3-2, 3-2) to even the set up at 2-2.
For the all-important game 5, 4A switched characters to instead play with Shulk, the protagonist of the Xenoblade Chronicles. The switch proved to be a good decision for 4A as, after each player was down to their final life, Shulk’s sword sent Richter Belmont flying off the map to give Freeport the win. Moses, who fights as King Dedede, did not get a chance to play.
“The format can be frustrating when your individual performance is chained to others, and the third person not playing if you lose both or win both is strange,” said DeMuro. “But I think it’s easier to get better as a team at this game than at other games. The other games require a lot of cooperation and there isn’t always going to be a lot of time to play video games in school, but we can go get good at the game on our own and then the three of us will be good together.”
Just like any sport players work hard throughout the season to improve their games, mostly by putting in the work at practice.
“You put in a whole lot of hours basically, you just gotta play,” said Moses. “But playing against other people I think helps more than just playing against random matches online … sometimes you can get stuck at a wall or a skill level that you can’t seem to get past, but there’s resources available and discussion of specific characters … There’s also a lot of tournaments that are broadcast where you can watch footage of the actual top-level players that compete around the country and at national tournaments or they make their living off of the game. So, you can look at the game and aspire to be at that level.”
That type of commitment to honing your craft is not for everybody, and it’s often what separates the esport athlete from the casual gamer.
“We’ll usually start out with several teams and as the regular season moves on we find that it’s really challenging for our people who want to join to meet the expectations of being part of an organized team,” said esports coach Mark Arnold. “You have to show up on this day at this time and be ready to play. You have a commitment to each other and that alone is a challenge just for some of the students that want to become a part of the esports team, where these guys have developed that in a number of different ways.”
“I think it’s just having the mindset of, ‘I want to compete,’” said Haines. “It’s all about passion. If you’re not passionate, there’s no point in showing up.”
A lot more people are beginning to show up, though, as the sport grows not just in Maine but globally as well. And along with the growth of the sport there has also come a growth in the understanding of the intricacies of the sport by the organizations that run it, mainly the Maine Principals Association, who is in itssecond year administering the official state esport playoffs.
“It was great to see them do a live event of any sort,” said Arnold. “I can only imagine, like, these guys play games, they’ve seen online tournaments where people compete in person, and those seem like pretty exciting events. So, that’s kind of what I thought when I walked in like, ‘well, at least you’re going to something like that.’”
But certain strategies that the MPA has employed for many years with the myriad of other sports that it oversees don’t necessarily translate into the world of esports.
“It would be nice if Smash Bros. could get its own individual event that was dedicated to it and then all the playoffs could be played on one day in a tournament format,” suggested Moses, offering an alternative to the one-game-a-week format used by the MPA for esports that it also employs for other, more traditional, sports and their championships.
“Unlike other sports where you can’t play three games in a row and still be good at it … we can and we will be better by the end,” added DeMuro.
Unfortunately, if there is a new championship format employed for esports, Haines and DeMuro will not be around to participate in it as they prepare to graduate later this spring. Haines plans to continue his career in esports, playing in tournaments around the state this summer and potentially joining a team in college next year, while DeMuro was non-committal about his pro-gaming future.
It will be up to Moses, returning for his senior year, to fill the now-vacant spots on the three-person roster and hopefully get another shot at a state championship.