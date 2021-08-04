MDI cross-country, volleyball, golf schedules announced

BAR HARBOR — Official schedules have been unveiled for Mount Desert Island’s upcoming cross-country, volleyball and golf seasons.

MDI’s cross-country season is scheduled to begin with its opening meet Sept. 4 at Ellsworth High School. The Trojans will be defending Northern Maine championships in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions and will get the chance to compete for state titles this season after the cancellation of last year’s Class B meet.

On the volleyball court, MDI will return to its usual fall slate after last year’s indoor campaign was moved to the spring. The Trojans will play one preseason match and 14 regular season matches before the start of postseason play in late October.

MDI’s golf team, the only fall team that enjoyed full regular season and postseason schedules last year, will be the first to begin countable contests when it competes in its opening match Aug. 25. The Trojans will play nine regular season meets before competing in the state championship qualifiers, team championships and individual championships.

Below is a list of all preseason and regular season games, meets and matches for all MDI teams.

Cross-country

Sept. 4: @ Ellsworth High School, 11 a.m.

Sept. 10: MDI Trail run, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: @ George Stevens Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: @ Old Town, 11 a.m.

Oct. 2: Festival of Champions, 11 a.m. (Belfast hosts)

Oct. 9: @ Hermon, noon

Oct. 16: @ Bucksport, noon (PVC championships)

Oct. 23: Regional championships, TBD (Belfast hosts)

Oct. 30: State championships, TBD (Belfast hosts)

Volleyball:

Aug. 21: @ Greely, 9 a.m. (preseason)

Sept. 4: @ Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: @ Washington Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: @ Nokomis, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: @ GSA, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Brewer, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21: Washington Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: @ Hampden Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Nokomis, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: Ellsworth, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: @ Brewer, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12: Narraguagus, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Hampden, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Ellsworth, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Aug. 25: @ Hermon, 4 p.m.

Aug. 26: @ John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Aug. 31: Bangor and Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Sept. 2: @ Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7: @ Bangor, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: Hermon and John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: Hermon and Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: @ Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: @ Presque Isle, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: State qualifier, 11 a.m. (Presque Isle hosts)

Oct. 2: State team championships, 9 a.m. (Natanis Golf Course hosts)

Oct. 9: State individual championships, 9 a.m. (Natanis Golf Course hosts)