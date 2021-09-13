MDI cancels weekend athletic activities

BAR HARBOR — COVID-19 forced the cancellations of all athletic activities at Mount Desert Island High School over the weekend.

MDI’s Week 2 football game against Morse, cross-country trail race fundraiser, all junior varsity games and all practices for Friday and Saturday were called off Friday afternoon. The cancellation came as MDI Regional School System began an investigation into what Superintendent Marc Gousse called “a potential outbreak of COVID-19” (three or more confirmed cases of the virus that are “epidemiologically linked”) at the school.

“We have contacted the Maine CDC to begin an investigation to determine the next step,” Gousse said in a letter distributed Friday to MDI Regional School System families. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling all extracurricular activities this weekend.”

The only MDI varsity competition affected was the football team’s game against Morse. Originally scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, the Trojans’ eight-man showdown with the Shipbuilders was then moved to Saturday before announcement of the cancellation came just hours later.

The investigation continued into Sunday with a further delay to in-person school activities, athletics and other extracurriculars possible pending the outcome of the investigation. Late Sunday morning, MDI Principal Matt Haney announced that the findings of the investigation warranted no further disruptions to school activities.

“We have concluded the investigation and have determined that all MDIRSS schools will participate in full-time, in-person school on Monday,” Haney said. “This includes all after-school activities.”

MDI’s football game against Morse will not be rescheduled. The Trojans (0-1) will now play a six-game schedule that will resume with the team’s road game against Orono at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the University of Maine’s Alfond Stadium.

MDI was not the only Hancock County team to have its Week 2 football game canceled over COVID-19 as Ellsworth/Sumner’s game against Camden Hills and Bucksport’s game against Poland were also called off. In all, six Maine high school football games were canceled in Week 2.

MDI’s cross-country team, which was less than an hour away from the start of its annual trail race benefit at the time of the cancellation, will resume competition with a meet at George Stevens Academy at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.