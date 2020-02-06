MDI boys top Orono to close in on tourney spot; girls fall to Hermon

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team earned a vital win in the Class B North standings with a 54-31 win over Orono in last Thursday’s game at Orono High School.

MDI (7-9) fell behind early in the game, which Orono led 13-6 through one quarter of play. The Trojans outscored the Red Riots 16-8 in the second quarter, though, to take a 22-21 led into the locker room.

In the third quarter, MDI stretched its lead to eight points behind 10 from senior Nate Philbrook. The Trojans then outscored Orono 17-3 in the final period to claim a major win and avenge their 46-41 loss to the Red Riots last month in Bar Harbor.

Philbrook had a game-high 14 points for MDI and added two rebounds, two assists and one steal. The Trojans also got significant contributions from Cadin Lunt (11 points, four rebounds and four assists), Porter Isaacs (eight points and three rebounds) and Jack DaCorte (five points, two rebounds and two steals).

The win moved MDI within touching distance of a berth in the Class B North playoffs. Although the 10th-ranked Trojans can clinch outright with a win in either of their final two games, the team is a near-certainty to qualify regardless with 12th-place Presque Isle and 13th-place Old Town more than 13 points behind in the Heals.

On Monday, the MDI girls fell to 10-7 on the season with a 60-41 loss against No. 3 Hermon. The Trojans trailed just 16-14 at halftime but couldn’t keep up with the Hawks in the second half in the team’s third straight defeat.

Elizabeth Jones led MDI with 14 points, and Leah Carroll joined her in double figures with 12. The Trojans also got five points apiece from Abbey Farley and Rachelle Swanson, two from Olivia Joyce and one apiece from Elena Alderman, Emily Carter and Olivia Gray.

The MDI girls were scheduled to host No. 7 Ellsworth (10-7) on Wednesday for Senior Night. The MDI boys will host the second-ranked Eagles (14-3) at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 6.

Both MDI teams appear set to play in prelim games Monday, Feb. 10, or Tuesday, Feb. 11. With wins, the Trojans would advance to play in next weekend’s Class B North quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.