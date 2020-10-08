MDI boys start 2-0; girls fall to Bucksport, Hampden

BAR HARBOR — The 2020 high school soccer season is under way, and the Mount Desert Island boys’ team is off to a hot start with victories in its first two games.

MDI began the season Monday with a 3-1 road victory over Hampden Academy. The Trojans then made it two victories in two days with a 1-0 victory over rival Ellsworth in Tuesday’s showdown in Bar Harbor.

On Monday, MDI fell behind midway through the first half after a goal from Hampden’s Marc Fachiol put the home team ahead 1-0. The Trojans responded with goals from Ieuan Howell, Cole Watson and Henry Lester to take a two-goal lead into the half before keeping the Broncos at bay in the second.

Tuesday’s game against Ellsworth saw the Trojans and Eagles deadlocked for much of the way. Although the teams produced a few opportunities in the first half, the game was scoreless going into the break thanks to solid play from both goalkeepers and a relatively even possession battle.

With 19 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the second half, though, Zack Zaman found the breakthrough for the Trojans. After Howell ran down the right wing and delivered an inch-perfect cross into the center of the box, Zaman fired a thunderous strike off the underside of the crossbar and into the net for the game’s only goal.

“We knew the [20-minute sanitation break] was coming up, so I was just trying to sprint as fast as I could to get there,” Zaman said. “Luckily, the pass from the outside was just good enough for me to sweep in there and finish it.”

Zaman’s goal, the first conceded by Ellsworth (2-1) in more than 200 minutes of play this season, gave MDI its seventh win in 10 games against the Eagles, dating back to the start of the 2016 season. For the Trojans, it was reward of extra focus on clinical finish during practices.

“We had really worked on those finishes during practices, and Zack is one of those players who puts in the work and shows it on the field,” MDI head coach Tyler Frank said. “We knew we would have to dig deep because Ellsworth is always a tough team, and that’s what we did.”

On the girls’ side, MDI opened the season last Thursday with a 3-1 home defeat against Bucksport. The Trojans got a first-half goal from junior Lelia Weir before the Golden Bucks scored three times in the second half to snatch the victory.

Monday’s girls’ game against Hampden Academy marked Senior Night for MDI’s Emma Freudig and Haley Leonardi. Tuesday’s boys’ game against Ellsworth was Senior Night for Seth Heard.

MDI fell to 0-2 on the season Monday with a 9-0 home loss against Hampden Academy. The Trojans were scheduled to host Ellsworth (1-1) Wednesday evening.

The MDI boys’ team will host Bucksport (0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, before facing the Golden Bucks on the road at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. The MDI girls will be on the road against Bucksport (3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.