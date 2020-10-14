MDI boys’ soccer team unbeaten; girls fall to 0-3

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ soccer team stayed unbeaten on the season with a win Saturday against Bucksport as the girls’ team remained winless.

In Bar Harbor, Bucksport and MDI played a scoreless first half with the Golden Bucks (0-4) playing on the back foot but stymying the Trojans’ pushed toward goal. Then, with 25 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the game, MDI’s Walker St. Germain broke the deadlock with the game’s only goal as the Trojans notched a 1-0 victory.

With the win, MDI improved its record to 3-0 on the season. The Trojans had previously recorded victories over Hampden Academy and Ellsworth.

In Saturday girls’ contest at Bucksport High School, MDI fell behind less than eight minutes after kickoff as Bucksport’s Ella Hosford scored from long range to give the home team a 1-0 lead. The Golden Bucks (5-1) led 2-0 at halftime after an MDI own goal before a Hosford penalty with 24 minutes, 55 seconds completed a 3-0 Bucksport win.

The loss dropped MDI to 0-3 and gave Bucksport, which had previously beaten the Trojans 3-1 in Bar Harbor, a season sweep in the matchup. MDI’s other loss came in a 9-0 home defeat to Hampden last Monday.

The MDI girls were scheduled to be back in action with a home game Wednesday against Ellsworth. The Trojans will be back in action next week with home contests at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, against George Stevens Academy (1-1) and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, against Searsport.

On the boys’ side, MDI was scheduled to travel to Bucksport on Wednesday for a rematch with the Golden Bucks. The Trojans will face GSA at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Blue Hill.