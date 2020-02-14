MDI boys, girls win PVC swim crowns

ORONO — With one meet to go, the Mount Desert Island High School swim program remains unconquered.

MDI claimed both the boys’ and girls’ PVC championships Saturday at the University of Maine. The results kept both teams undefeated heading into next week’s state championships.

“This was the outcome we were looking for from this meet for sure,” MDI head coach David Blaney said. “We had good results and improved times just about everywhere, and it was smiles and good times all around.”

On the girls’ side, Ruby Brown got a second-place and fifth-place finish for MDI with times of 58.10 seconds and 2 minutes, 28.89 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley, respectively. The Trojans also got a second-place finish from Cecilia Saltysiak in the 100-yard backstroke and third-place relay finishes in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle.

The Trojans’ score of 323 came as they used their massive squad depth to rack up massive points across every event to add a PVC title to their undefeated season. Even though MDI didn’t have a first-place finisher, the Trojans’ sheer quantity of third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers was enough to put them well over the top.

“Some of the other teams will get a lot of people get first or second, but we will have so many girls finish in those next few spots,” Brown said. “That’s what really got us the points and brought us home.”

The MDI boys won the 200-yard freestyle relay as the unit of Brendan Graves, Jonathan Genrich, Tyler Willis and Sam Mitchell finished with a time of 1:39.43. The Trojans added third-place finishes in the 200 medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Individually, Graves added a win in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.56. Sam Mitchell added a first-place finish in the 1-meter dive with a score of 273.45, and the senior nearly added another in the 50-yard freestyle as his time of 24.49 seconds was just 0.03 behind winner Griffin Erb of Bangor.

As a team, the Trojans registered 347 points to top Bangor’s 270. The win marked the first PVC championship crown since 2008 for the MDI boys, which finished second to Ellsworth in 2018 and 2019.

PVCs were originally supposed to split into separate boys’ and girls’ events with the boys competing Friday evening at Husson University, but with icy road conditions throughout the day Friday, the decision was made to have both meets Saturday at UMaine. With the girls competing at 1 p.m. and the boys competing at 6, the schools had to bus their boys and girls to Orono separately.

“It was unfortunate that we couldn’t all ride all together or have the coaches all be together, but it’s just one of those things where that’s the way it is,” Brown said. “We were there with each other in spirit.”

MDI will close out the 2019-20 swim season next week with the state championships at Bowdoin College. The girls will compete at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, and the boys will be in action at that time Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“We know the season will be over when that bus comes back to Mount Desert Island Tuesday night, and everyone wants to leave their best for last,” Blaney said. “We know there’ll be some fun races down there in the southland.”