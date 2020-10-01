MDI boys, girls open cross-country season with wins

SEARSPORT — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams competed in the first meet of the 2020 season Friday evening as they traveled to Searsport District High School. The Trojans began their Northern Maine title defenses in winning fashion with 15-50 and 15-48 wins over the host team in the boys’ and girls’ events, respectively. MDI runners earned sweeps of the top-five places in both competitions. For the MDI boys, Ponce Saltysiak started his senior year off in winning fashion as he finished first with a time of 17:31.80. Cody Parker (17:42.48), Jon Genrich (19:07.17), Sam York (19:28.08) and Mason Soares (20:10.30) rounded out the top five for the Trojans.

The MDI boys’ sweep lasted all the way through the top-nine sports with Tucker James (20:15.04), Liam McKernan (20:16.16), Spencer Rose (20:16.58) and Max Friedlander (20:36.56) rounding out places 6-9, respectively. Deer Isle-Stonington’s Henry Penfold broke up the Trojans’ run at the top with a 10th-place finish and a time of 21:04.01.

MDI sophomore Callan Eason claimed the individual win in the girls’ race with a time of 22:19.89. Ella Joyce (23:11.93), Olivia Johnson (23:47.09), Grace Munger (24:02.03) and Piper Soares (24:23.64) clinched the second top-five sweep of the evening for the Trojans.

After Jordan Greeley finished sixth for Searsport with a time of 24:35.18, Cassidy Hanscom (24:48.99), Emma Simard (25:20.28), Carolina Graham (25:20.06) and Sophia Taylor (25:23.03) rounded out the rest of the top 10 for MDI. Also finishing for the Trojans were Lexi Simard (12th place; 26:34.37) and Lillian Beckwith (13th place; 26:49.08).

MDI’s next meet will be the Festival of Champions at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. The event, which drew nearly 1,700 runners last year, will be much smaller than in past seasons with the Trojans competing against Ellsworth, Bucksport, GSA, Deer Isle-Stonington, Belfast, Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Old Town and Orono.