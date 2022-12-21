Sports

Boys basketball team falls to EHS 84-50

MDI’s Spencer Laurendeau tries to find a passing lane while being guarded by Ellsworth’s Michael Harris. Laurendeau had seven points, going 5-6 from the free-throw line.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

BAR HARBOR — Rivals Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island high schools met for the first time in the 2022-23 boys’ basketball season on Dec. 14. Both teams were coming off a win in their opening games and both teams came out firing.

The first few minutes of the contest were like a heavyweight prize fight with each team trading two-point body blows and three-point haymakers in front of a frenzied crowd. It was Miles Palmer for the Eagles and Kadin Reed and Alex Gray for the Trojans who contributed to the opening fireworks display. Palmer and Gray would end the day with three makes each from behind the arc, while Reed hit four throughout the game.