BAR HARBOR — Rivals Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island high schools met for the first time in the 2022-23 boys’ basketball season on Dec. 14. Both teams were coming off a win in their opening games and both teams came out firing.
The first few minutes of the contest were like a heavyweight prize fight with each team trading two-point body blows and three-point haymakers in front of a frenzied crowd. It was Miles Palmer for the Eagles and Kadin Reed and Alex Gray for the Trojans who contributed to the opening fireworks display. Palmer and Gray would end the day with three makes each from behind the arc, while Reed hit four throughout the game.
Things eventually cooled down, especially for the Trojans, who had trouble keeping pace after their initial outburst and fell behind 28-11 after the first quarter. MDI would battle back, however, winning the second quarter 17-13 and doing their best to shut down Ellsworth star Chance Mercier.
The Trojans had several players contribute on offense, with Evan Ankrom and Brandon Marsh doing most of the damage. Ankrom had 13 points with one three-pointer and four free throws. Marsh had eight points along with three rebounds. Spencer Laurendeau scored seven points, with five of those coming from the foul line. And although it won’t show up in the box score, Joey Wellman-Clouse made an important contribution off the bench, hauling in at least five rebounds and creating several scoring opportunities with turnovers on defense and hustling for loose balls.
“I think my main takeaway was that we still have a lot of room for growth with this team,” said head coach Justin Norwood. “There were some flashes of really good basketball in that Ellsworth game, we just have to continue to work toward having that for longer stretches of time.”
After winning the second quarter, the Trojans were unable to keep pace the rest of the way. While they were able to slow down Mercier for most of the game, the junior found his groove late in the third quarter and helped the Eagles put the game away. Ellsworth outscored their rivals 20-12 in the third quarter and 23-10 in the fourth en route to a dominant win with a final score of 84-50.
“To reach our potential, I feel like we need to have a higher level of concentration on the defensive end and finish plays with rebounds,” said Norwood after the game. “Offensively, I believe that we can be a more dangerous team if we move the ball and make sure we are consistently taking good shots.”
The team, now 1-1 on the year and tied for eighth in the Heal Point Standings, is prepping for a back-to-back series against Caribou and Presque Isle beginning on Thursday, Dec. 22. Caribou is also tied for eighth in the standings while Presque Isle is 0-2 as of press time and ranked twelfth.
Ellsworth and MDI will meet again to end the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 8.