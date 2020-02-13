MDI beats Hermon, falls to EHS to close out regular season

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team concluded the regular season last week with a vital road win over Hermon and a Senior Day loss to a strong Ellsworth team.

Last Tuesday, MDI traveled north to take on Hermon and delivered one of their best performances of the season in a 51-36 win. The win catapulted the Trojans from 11th to eighth in the Class B North standings.

MDI jumped out to a 12-2 advantage through one quarter of play and stretched its lead to 32-15 entering the locker room. The Trojans led by as many as 21 in the second half to cruise to victory over the fourth-ranked Hawks and notch their second win in a row.

Jack DaCorte had a game-high 16 points for the Trojans in the win. Other top performers for MDI included Porter Isaacs (six points and eight rebounds), Cadin Lunt (six points and seven rebounds), Charlie Parker (five points and seven rebounds) and Brady Renault (five points and seven assists).

After postponements Thursday and Friday, MDI finally hosted Ellsworth for Senior Day on Saturday. The Trojans were competitive with the No. 2 Eagles but fell to a 61-52 defeat to conclude the regular season 8-10.

DaCorte scored a game-high 18 points for MDI in the loss. The Trojans also got nine points from Isaacs, eight from Nate Philbrook, seven from Erik Merchant, four from Brady Renault and two apiece from Lunt, Parker and William Hodgdon.

Although Ellsworth threatened to pull away from MDI several times, the Trojans, just as they did when the two teams met Jan. 21 at Ellsworth High School, didn’t allow the Eagles to turn the game into a blowout. DaCorte’s shooting kept Justin Norwood’s team in with a shout, but Ellsworth senior Austin Harris caused problems for the MDI defense.

“Jack got going with a couple of shots, and when he gets hot like that, you have to watch out,” Norwood said. “Austin just had a really good game [for Ellsworth]. Whenever we’d make a big shot, he’d come back with an answer for them.”

Saturday’s game marked Senior Day for seniors DaCorte, Hodgdon, Merchant, Philbrook and Jeremy French.

MDI finished the season with 63.3 Heal points, less than two-tenths of a point ahead of No. 9 Mount View. That fraction of a point made all the difference for the Trojans, who secured a home prelim game as the No. 8 team.

MDI was scheduled to host Mount View (9-9) on Wednesday. With a win, the Trojans would advance to take on No. 1 Caribou (17-1) in the Class B North quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.