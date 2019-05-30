MDI bats fall to to Belfast, Bapst

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball team fell to 8-7 on the year with losses last week against Belfast and John Bapst.

Against Belfast last Thursday, MDI lost 4-2 in its penultimate regular season home game. The result snapped a three-game winning streak for the Trojans, who had beaten Belfast by the same score eight days earlier in Waldo County.

Sam Keblinsky pitched a complete game for MDI in the loss, allowing four runs and nine hits. Keblinsky also singled at the plate for the Trojans, who added hits from Porter Isaacs, Brady Renault and Drew Shea.

MDI traveled to Bangor the following day for a showdown with John Bapst on Husson University’s turf field. The Trojans (8-7) led the Crusaders 1-0 through four and a half innings before the home team turned the game around with five runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

“It was just one of those games where the other team just hit the ball where our guys weren’t,” MDI head coach Andy Pooler said. “Their hitters would go single, single, single, and we just couldn’t get that big out when we needed to.”

Sam Mitchell and Kyle Nicholson had hits for MDI in the loss to John Bapst, and Keblinsky and Quentin Pileggi had stolen bases. Pileggi also had the lone RBI for the Trojans, though he did take the loss on the pitcher’s mound with six earned runs allowed in five innings of work.

MDI was scheduled to host No. 1 Ellsworth (13-1) on Wednesday for Senior Day. The Eagles beat the Trojans 8-1 when the teams met earlier this month at Ellsworth High School.

Despite the losses, MDI was in fifth place as of Tuesday as a result of its strength of schedule. The Trojans will host their preliminary round game next week if they finish eighth or better in the standings. MDI cannot finish higher than third place.

“I think where we are with those Heal Points is a reflection of the tough scheduled we’ve played,” Pooler said. “The league is tough, and you’re looking at a lot of eight- or nine-win teams. We’ve beaten some of those teams and lost to some of those teams, and that’s what makes it a lot of fun when it gets to be time for the playoffs.”