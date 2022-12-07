WALDOBORO — Basketball preseason wrapped up on Tuesday with the boys’ team on the road at Medomak Valley High School and the girls’ team at home against Narraguagus.
Despite varying levels of success across four scrimmages in the last week, coaches for both teams are encouraged by the progress that they’ve seen from their groups.
“I was very encouraged after our last scrimmage against GSA,” said boys’ coach Justin Norwood while on the road to Medomak Valley. “We played with a toughness on the defensive end and I thought we did a much better job taking care of the ball. Rebounding and taking care of the ball are the things that we will need to do to be successful this season.”
They will certainly need to play a solid game to compete with a John Bapst team that were semifinalists in last year’s tournament. The Crusaders come to town on Saturday, Dec. 10 for what will be a tough battle in the Trojans’ season opener.
“I know they did lose some seniors off last year’s team, but I also know that Coach Jones has done a very good job with the team,” said Norwood. “It should be a good test of where we are.”
The girls’ team, already recovering from the graduation of a lot of their experienced players, are now dealing with a couple of injuries to starters that may force Brent Barker’s team to lean on their depth even more so at the start of the regular season.
“We are dealing with a couple of injuries but a lot of other kids were able to step up in their spots,” said Barker. “We may not have those kids back for [the John Bapst game] so those same kids will have to step up again on Friday, but it is what it is. Everybody goes through injuries and we’ll battle through.”
Despite the early hurdles, Barker was happy with the way his team played throughout a tough slate of games in the preseason.
“We played three Class A teams and a very good Class C team in Narraguagus, they have a good tradition of success down there,” said Barker. “So, with an inexperienced team we had to learn how to compete and how to make adjustments ... I think it was very beneficial for us to go through that, but I think we have a long way to go. The kids now see how much harder they have to work to reach that goal of playing games in the Cross Center in February.”
The first challenge for the team will be the aforementioned Crusaders from John Bapst, a team that can be difficult to get a read on but will always be a tough out, according to Barker.
“It’s always funny, those first couple of games are always the tough ones… You haven’t seen a ton of what those teams do, especially like a team like John Bapst because they don’t really have a feeder system so you don’t know who they may be bringing in as freshman,” Barker explained. “I do know they have one dynamic player who has played a lot of basketball as a freshman last year and she’ll be a sophomore this year. So we’ll start off trying to know where she is at all times, make sure all of her shots are contested, make sure we don’t lose her. We may have to do some adjusting as we go along after that but I know that [John Bapst] is well coached and will play hard.”
For Barker, this game is an excellent opportunity for the team to come out, play their game, and hopefully begin the season in an advantageous position.
“We’ll do the things we hope we can do well and see if they can stop us that way,” said Barker. “Since we only play John Bapst once, it becomes a game that we don’t want to come back and hurt us later in the season since we don’t play them again and won’t have a chance to get those heal points back later on. We need to win the games we need to win and also a few of the games where we feel we’re evenly matched or even playing a better team.”
Tipoff for the girls’ game will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 with the boys’ game on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.