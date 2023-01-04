Sports

MDI basketball vs Hermon

MDI’s Brandon Marsh drives to the basket during his team’s 72-34 win over Hermon Dec. 30. Marsh finished with six points on the night but had 14 points in the Trojan’s subsequent loss to Old Town Jan. 3.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

BAR HARBOR — Both Mount Desert Island High School basketball teams earned a win this past week, using explosive first quarter leads to power past the visiting Hermon Hawks just ahead of the new year.

The girls opened things up on Dec. 29, completely blanking Hermon in the opening period and jumping out to an early 14-0 lead. Sophomore Lexi Tozier led the way offensively for the Trojans, scoring a game-high, and career-high, 19 points. Junior Aleksandra Hanley also matched her career high with 10 points in the game, while scoring leader Mollie Gray chipped in seven points. Mia Shaw and Sophia Brophy both had six points.