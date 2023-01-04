MDI’s Brandon Marsh drives to the basket during his team’s 72-34 win over Hermon Dec. 30. Marsh finished with six points on the night but had 14 points in the Trojan’s subsequent loss to Old Town Jan. 3.
BAR HARBOR — Both Mount Desert Island High School basketball teams earned a win this past week, using explosive first quarter leads to power past the visiting Hermon Hawks just ahead of the new year.
The girls opened things up on Dec. 29, completely blanking Hermon in the opening period and jumping out to an early 14-0 lead. Sophomore Lexi Tozier led the way offensively for the Trojans, scoring a game-high, and career-high, 19 points. Junior Aleksandra Hanley also matched her career high with 10 points in the game, while scoring leader Mollie Gray chipped in seven points. Mia Shaw and Sophia Brophy both had six points.
The Trojans, now 2-3, hit the road for the first time this season to take on the undefeated Old Town Coyotes on Jan. 4. The results of the game were unknown at press time.
The boys also jumped out to an early lead during their matchup against Hermon Dec. 30, outsourcing the Hawks 41-16 in the first half. The team was led by Spencer Laurendeau who had 16 points and hit two three-pointers. Kadin Reed also hit a three in the game and went four for four from the line. Reed ended with 11 points on the night.
MDI outscored Hermon in every single quarter on the way to a dominant 72-34 victory. The win put the Trojans over .500 but a subsequent 60-49 loss to Old Town Jan. 3 put the team’s record at 3-3.
Reed and Brandon Marsh led the team with 14 points apiece in the matchup against the Coyotes, but the Trojans were unable to recover from a 31-17 first-half deficit.
Next up for the boys’ team is the currently undefeated Winslow Black Raiders on the road on Saturday, Jan. 7.