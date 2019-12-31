MDI basketball splits with Caribou

CARIBOU — An icy interstate threw a wrench in the Mount Desert Island High School basketball teams’ planned road trip to Aroostook County last week. Instead of playing both Caribou and Presque Isle in one trip, the Trojan boys and girls took on Caribou Saturday, Dec. 28. The Presque Isle games were postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The MDI girls defeated Caribou 47-39, bringing the team to 6-1 on the season.

The Trojans led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 23-21 at the end of the first half. They held the Vikings to nine points in each of the last two quarters, stretching the lead to the 8-point margin in the final score.

Elena Alderman led MDI in scoring with 20 points including three 3-pointers. Olivia Gray and Elizabeth Jones each poured in 8 points and Rachelle Swanson added 7.

The MDI boys fell to Caribou 66-46, in a game that saw Parker Deprey reach 1,000 career points for the Vikings. Caribou led 28-14 at the end of the first quarter. Defense on both sides stepped up and slowed the scoring in the second quarter, and the Vikings only outscored the Trojans by six points in the whole rest of the game, but that was enough for the 20-point victory.

MDI was led by Nate Philbrook with 16 points, Porter Isaacs with 7 points, Jack DaCorte with 6 points and Cadin Lunt with 5 points.

After the Presque Isle games New Years’ Day, the Trojans are set to host Maine Central Institute Saturday afternoon. The boys’ game tips off at 1 p.m. and the girls play at 2:30 p.m.