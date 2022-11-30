HAMPDEN — Both the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams kicked off the preseason on Nov. 29 with scrimmages against Nokomis Regional High School both on the road and at home.
The coaches for both teams stressed just how invaluable these preseason scrimmages are for their teams as they are dealing with an incredible amount of turnover on their rosters.
Girls coach Brent Barker says six of his top seven players from last year, four starters and his first two off the bench, have graduated, leaving a dearth of experience.
"We had a mass exodus last year at graduation," said Barker after the game. "Our kids are working hard but right now we’re battling a little bit of inexperience at the varsity level ... That's what's good about the preseason, though, is that we can [gain experience] without worrying about wins and losses. I told them before and after that I expect you guys to make a lot of mistakes, but I expect you to make those mistakes with a lot of effort, without being scared. Make a mistake, that’s what these are for, but then we learn from those mistakes."
"It's a wildcard," said boys coach Justin Norwood when asked about expectations for the season. Norwood's squad graduated seven seniors from last year's team.
"We've had some turnover the last few years and then with COVID, obviously, it's hard to get a feel for where are compared to other teams. But I thought we had a really good summer with most of these guys, so I think we're going to be a competitive team."
The boys tipped off first, playing both Nokomis and Hampden Academy at Hampden Academy as part of a three-team scrimmage.
The team rebounded well, especially on the offensive glass, generating several second and even third-chance opportunities for points in the paint where most of their damage was done. Jarron Beihert led the way with 13 points, sinking one of the team's three three-pointers. Brandon Marsh and Alex Gray contributed six points each
The team also defended well but committed several fouls without generating many trips to the line themselves. Nokomis sunk nine of 13 from the line while the Trojans only managed two points on four foul shots.
MDI won the second quarter but still trailed at the half 24-18. They ultimately lost 58-47 but had a solid rotation with nine different players contributing points.
"It's just the basis of how we're going to play, some of the concepts we're going to be running on offense and defense is really what we're trying to see when we're doing this," said Norwood when asked before the game what he was hoping to see from his team. "We've only had about four practices, which isn't a ton, so it's just the basic concepts and hopefully we see those so we can build on them."
The girls’ team got out to a hot start in their game against Nokomis, taking a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. But the Warriors slowly chipped away at the lead behind some solid three-point shooting from Brianna Norwood, until they were able to take control late in the fourth and ultimately claim victory 51-44.
"I was happy with our effort overall," said Barker after the game. "It was our first scrimmage of the year. I told them afterwards, 'Guys, we had a lot of good moments. But we also had a few stretches where we struggled a little bit.' But that's just part of basketball. You watch the NBA and the Warriors or the Celtics have stretches where you're like, what are they thinking? But our job is to make sure those bad stretches don't go on for too long. We've got to shorten those minutes."
MDI had some trouble with fouls in this game as well, sending Nokomis to the line 21 times, out of which the Warriors netted 11 points. But that may be a consequence, as coach Barker described it, of his team getting used to the varsity game.
"I'm happy with where we are and I'm also psyched with what we can be," Barker said. "But the kids have got to keep working hard and get acclimated to a lot of the speed at the varsity level. When they figure that out, we'll be a competitive team."
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams have three additional preseason scrimmages on Thursday, Dec. 1, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 before their regular season openers against John Bapst on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, respectively.