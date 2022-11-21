BAR HARBOR — While some winter sports' schedules are still in the process of being finalized, both the Mount Desert Island High School boys' and girls' basketball schedules have been released.
The boys' team will open with four preseason scrimmages beginning with two on Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Hampden and Nokomis Regional High School. Those games will both be played at Hampden.
They will open the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 10 at home against John Bapst before welcoming in rival Ellsworth on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. There will be a key stretch of home matches between Dec. 22-30 against Caribou, Presque Isle, Foxcroft and Hermon. After that, the Trojans will hit the road to play three away games at Old Town, Winslow and Houlton. They will be on the road at Ellsworth to end the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The girls' team will also open with a preseason scrimmage on Nov. 29 against Nokomis. Their regular season begins on Friday, Dec. 9 at home against John Bapst before they play Ellsworth at home on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The team will play Hermon, a team against whom they split their regular season series before losing to them 42-32 in the semifinals, at home on Thursday, Dec. 29 and on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Old Town, who beat the Trojans twice last year during the regular season, will host the team on Wednesday, Jan. 4 before traveling to meet MDI at home on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The girls' team will also end their season against Ellsworth at Ellsworth on Tuesday, Feb. 7.