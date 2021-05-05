MDI baseball, softball teams top Brewer, GSA

BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island baseball and softball teams both improved to 4-2 on the season with a pair of key road victories in recent contests.

The MDI baseball team bounced back from defeats last Tuesday against Bucksport and Saturday against Old Town with wins last Thursday against Brewer and Tuesday against George Stevens Academy. On the softball diamond, the Trojans won back-to-back games with wins over Brewer and GSA on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

After failing to score a run against Bucksport ace Jake Guty last Tuesday, the MDI baseball team posted a 7-6 victory over Brewer in last Thursday’s contest at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Trailing 6-4, the Trojans scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a one-run lead before holding the Witches scoreless in the final two frames to secure a vital win.

Sam Mitchell struck out six batters and allowed just one earned run for MDI in 5 2/3 innings, and Jay Haney struck out two batters in 1 1/3 innings of relief to earn his first career win. The Trojans totaled 11 hits on the night with Logan Beckwith (3 for 4) and Quentin Pileggi and Grady Wellman-Webster (both 2 for 4) posting multi-hit games.

After getting shut out 6-0 in Saturday’s home contest against Old Town, MDI posted a 6-0 victory of its own in Tuesday’s game against GSA in Blue Hill. Pileggi pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and just two hits and one walk allowed for the Trojans, who got two hits and two RBIs from Stevie Gilbert and one hit each from Mitchell, Andrew Clark, Porter Isaacs and Brady Renault.

The win over GSA was a much-needed one for an MDI team fresh off a tough loss to Old Town. The Trojans’ success at the plate, on the basepaths and on the mound marked a complete 180 from the team’s effort against the Coyotes, in which MDI walked 13 batters and mustered up just four hits in a shutout loss.

“We were at the end of a long week and coming off an emotional win, and we just didn’t play well [against Old Town],” MDI head coach Andy Pooler said. “GSA is a team that’s always good, so you want to bring your best against them, and we came through.”

The MDI softball team suffered consecutive home defeats against strong teams last week as it fell 7-1 to Bucksport last Wednesday and 5-3 to Old Town on Saturday. Yet the Trojans’ offense responded in a big way Monday as the team got back in the win column with a 15-9 victory over Brewer.

The Trojans smacked 16 base hits in the win with Olivia Gray recording four hits, Addy Boyce and Grace Horner notching three apiece, Leah Carroll and Lily James knocking two each and Bailey Goodell and Mollie Gray smacking one apiece. Boyce struck out 11 batters for MDI to claim the win.

MDI returned to action Tuesday and claimed an 8-0 victory over GSA in Blue Hill. The Trojans led just 1-0 through four innings but scored four runs with two outs in the fifth and tacked on two more in the sixth to break open a tight game and cruise to a comfortable win.

Boyce, Horner and James recorded three hits each for the Trojans, who got two apiece from Mollie Gray (one double and a triple that was a foot short of clearing the centerfield fence) and Bailey Goodell as well as one each from Carroll and Olivia Gray. Boyce struck out nine batters and allowed just three hits in a complete-game effort.

In all, MDI totaled 31 hits in two nights in the wins over Brewer and GSA. The Trojans have scored a total of 47 runs over six games this year — not too shabby for a young team without a single senior on the roster.

“I’ve been proud of the way they’ve been hitting the ball so well,” said MDI assistant coach Haley Littlefield. “From the first practice to now, you can tell they’ve improved so much. It’s like they’re a whole different team.”

Both MDI teams will be back in action for home games at 4:30 p.m. on Friday May 7 against Washington Academy. The Trojans will then play on the road against Ellsworth at that time Tuesday, May 11.