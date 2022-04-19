MDI baseball, softball teams close out perfect preseasons

BAR HARBOR — The spring sports preseason is now complete, and for Mount Desert Island baseball and softball teams, the slate has been one that stands to provide a boost heading into the first countable games.

The MDI baseball and softball teams closed out their respective preseason schedules with wins in their games Monday in Bar Harbor. The baseball team claimed victory over George Stevens Academy, and the softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Presque Isle.

On the baseball diamond, MDI finished the preseason 3-0 with a 9-2 victory over GSA. The Trojans took advantage of miscues by the Eagles to take a two-run lead in the first inning and blew the game open with a four-run fourth en route to a victory over the Hancock County counterparts.

Jay Haney and Isaac MacDonnell each had one RBI and two hits each for MDI in the win, and Joey Wellman-Clouse had a hit, two runs scored and three walks. The Trojans also got one hit and one RBI each from Logan Blanchette, Nick Jacobs and Noah Keeley, a hit and a run scored from Quentin Pileggi and two runs scored from A.J. Lozano.

MDI used four pitches in the win with Pileggi, Keeley, Lozano and Blanchette all taking the mound. Keeley picked up the win with a pair of hitless innings for the Trojans, who also got 2 innings pitched each from Pileggi and Lozano and one from Blanchette. The Trojans allowed just one hit on the afternoon and committed zero errors in the field.

Down below, the MDI softball team allowed a combined one run over two games in its doubleheader sweep against Presque Isle. Bailey Goodell pitched for the Trojans in a 17-1 Game 1 victory, and Addy Boyce took to the circle in Game 2 as the Trojans won 4-0.

The MDI baseball team had defeated Belfast and Searsport by scores of 8-4 April 9 and April 11, respectively. The softball team, which also finished preseason play 3-0, claimed a 10-1 victory over Searsport last Monday.

Both MDI teams will begin regular season play with home doubleheaders against Caribou at noon Saturday, April 23. The Trojans will then play on the road against Old Town at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.