MDI baseball, softball split with Ellsworth, Old Town

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island baseball and softball teams split contests last week against Ellsworth and Old Town.

The MDI baseball team claimed a road win over Ellsworth last Thursday before falling to Old Town in Saturday’s contest at Old Town High School. The softball team suffered a narrow defeat at Ellsworth before bouncing back Saturday with a shutout win over top-ranked Old Town.

In baseball, MDI earned a vital win in the Class B North standings last Thursday as it claimed a 4-1 win over Ellsworth. Quentin Pileggi struck out seven in a complete-game effort for the Trojans, who got two hits from Sam Mitchell and one apiece from Pileggi, Logan Beckwith, Andrew Clark, Brady Renault and Grady Wellman-Webster.

On Saturday, MDI fell to a 4-3 defeat in a hard-fought contest in Old Town. Sam Mitchell allowed just one earned run and one walk in full innings for the Trojans, who got two hits and a stolen base from Logan Beckwith, a hit and a stolen base from Wellman-Webster and one hit each from Pileggi and Jay Haney.

MDI had a three-game winning streak snapped on the softball diamond last Thursday as it fell 3-2 to Ellsworth at Ellsworth High School. Addy Boyce struck out six batters in as many innings for the Trojans in the circle, but the Trojans’ two runs on seven hits weren’t enough as the rival Eagles claimed their seventh consecutive win.

The Trojans, though, responded in resilient fashion Saturday with a 6-0 victory over Old Town. Boyce threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and just one hit allowed, and MDI completed her outing with strong offensive efforts from Boyce herself (two hits, three RBIs), Mollie Gray (single, two stolen bases), Grace Horner (two hits including a home run, two RBIs) and Lily James (single, three runs scored).

The win over Old Town catapulted MDI to fifth place in the Class B North standings behind Old Town, Foxcroft, Lawrence and Ellsworth. The baseball team is currently sixth behind Old Town, Belfast, Winslow, Lawrence and Ellsworth.

MDI, which was scheduled to face John Bapst in Bangor on Tuesday, will host Ellsworth on Thursday, May 20 (baseball 4 p.m., softball at 5 p.m.). The two teams will then play doubleheaders against Caribou at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in Aroostook County before hosting John Bapst at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.