MDI baseball, softball fall to Brewer, Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island baseball and softball teams closed out the regular season with defeats against Brewer and Ellsworth.

The MDI softball team fell to a 16-3 defeat in Saturday’s home game against Brewer. The Trojans (8-7) then came back from a 3-0 deficit in Tuesday’s rivalry game at Ellsworth High School before the Eagles claimed a walk-off win in the eighth inning.

Addy Boyce led the way at the plate with three hits against Ellsworth for the Trojans, who got one hit each from Bailey Goodell, Olivia Gray, Soren Hopkins-Goff, Lily James and Gracie Parker. Goodell pitched a strong game in the circle for MDI with eight strikeouts and three earned runs allowed in eight innings of work.

On the baseball diamond, MDI fell to a 10-8 defeat against Brewer in Saturday’s back-and-forth contest in Bar Harbor. The Trojans came back from a 4-0 deficit to take an 8-7 lead into the seventh inning before the Witches tied the game and then won it in extras.

MDI then concluded its regular season with a 6-2 defeat in Tuesday’s game against Ellsworth. The Eagles plated four runs with two outs in the second inning in a game that otherwise produced little offense to win the regular season series in the rivalry matchup.

Both MDI teams will play home games in the playoffs. The baseball team (9-7) was ranked sixth as of Tuesday night, and the softball team (8-7) was in the No. 7 spot.