MDI baseball gets in the swing of things

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ baseball team experienced both victory and defeat during a doubleheader against Caribou on Saturday and then went on to overtake Old Town on Tuesday 3-2.

MDI managed only two hits on Tuesday but played small ball and scored their three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Old Town had four hits and a run in the bottom of the first and second innings.

AJ Lozano started for MDI and went two innings, allowing four hits and the two runs. He struck out one and walked one. Jay Haney pitched the third and fourth inning and picked up the win. He walked one and didn’t allow a hit. Quentin Pileggi closed out the game, picking up the save, pitching the final three innings. He struck out three and walked four.

The Trojans made quick work of game one in a five-inning run-ruled game on Saturday in game one of a doubleheader with a final score of 12-1, but then lost the second game in eight innings 14-12.

At Bar Harbor on April 23, the Trojans went on the offensive in a big way – to the tune of an eight-run fourth inning – and swung past the Vikings. MDI also scored one in the first and three in the second, while Caribou’s lone tally came across in the first.

Quentin Pileggi was dominant on the mound, throwing a complete game and needing just 61 pitches. He struck out six and walked one, allowing just four hits.

The Trojans were led in Game 1 at the plate by A.J. Lozano (two hits, one run), Quentin Pileggi (three hits, two runs, RBI), Aiden Grant (two hits, three RBIs, one run), Joey Wellman-Clouse (two hits, three RBIs, one run), Jay Haney (one hit, one RBI, one run), Nick Jacobs (two hits, two runs), Brendan Graves (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Alex Gray (one hit, one run, two RBIs) and Logan Blanchette (one hit, one run).

In game two, The Trojans jumped out to a 12-4 lead after three innings, but Caribou kept chipping away.

AJ Lozano started for MDI and went three innings, allowing four runs and five hits. None of the runs were earned. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. Noah Keeley came on in relief. He went 2.2 innings, allowing six hits and eight runs, five of which were earned, walking two. Logan Blanchette took the loss, going 2.1 innings and allowing two hits and two runs. He struck out four and walked two.

The MDI offense was led by Lozano (two hits, three runs), Pileggi (one hit, three runs, two RBIs), Grant (one hit, two RBIs), Jacob Shields (two hits, two RBIs, one run), Wellman-Clouse (one hit, one run), Jacobs (two hits, two RBIs), Graves (two hits, one run), Isaac MacDonnell (one hit), Vincent Lombardi (one run) and Blanchette (two hits, two runs, one RBI).

MDI is now 2-1 and will play host to Foxcroft Academy on Friday, April 29, at 4:30 p.m.

*The story contains additional reporting from Chris Popper/WDEA.