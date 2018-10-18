Matchups set for MDI soccer prelim games

BAR HARBOR — Dates, times and locations have been confirmed for playoff high school soccer games to be played this weekend.

The ninth-seeded Mount Desert Island High School boys’ team (5-8-1) will play on the road against No. 8 Hermon (6-5-3) at 4 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 19. The game will be a rematch of a regular season game between the teams played Sept. 10 in Bar Harbor, which resulted in a 3-3 draw.

On the girls’ side, No. 12 MDI (5-8-1) will look to win for the first time in exactly a month when it plays on the road against fifth-ranked Caribou (7-4-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. It will be the Trojans’ second game of the season against the Vikings, who earned a 3-0 win when the tams played in The County last month.

With a win, the boys’ team would advance to face top-ranked Caribou (12-1-1) on the road next week. The girls’ team would play the winner of No. 4 Medomak Valley (8-3-3) and No. 13 John Bapst (5-8-1).