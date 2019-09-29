Mary Parker memorial run/walk set

BAR HARBOR — The 4th Annual Running for Rides Mary Parker Memorial 5K run and walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 8 a.m.

The race is a fundraiser for Island Connections, where the late Parker worked as the Transportation Coordinator for seven years before having to step down due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment schedule.

“This annual race was created to honor and celebrate Mary’s passion for Island Connections’ mission, our neighbors and volunteers,” organizers said.

The course begins at Pat’s Pizza in Bar Harbor and continues through a portion of the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park. This is a race for runners and walkers alike, and dogs on leash are welcome.

Sign up online at runsignup.com or stop into the Island Connections office in the Bar Harbor municipal building.

All proceeds benefit Island Connections, which organizes volunteer drivers to help seniors and those in need access appointments and errands to help them be independent and improve quality of life.

Contact 288-4457. Visit islconnections.org.