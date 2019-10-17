Marathon weekend

BAR HARBOR — Spaghetti, charity fundraising, music, and of course running are in store this weekend for the 18th annual MDI Marathon.

The 26.2-mile race begins Sunday at 8 a.m. in Bar Harbor, winds through Otter Creek, Seal Harbor, Northeast Harbor, and Somesville, ending in Southwest Harbor. The half marathon begins in Northeast Harbor.

Hundreds of volunteers will be helping the race run smoothly. Bar Harbor runner Melissa Ossanna will be the keynote speaker at the traditional pre-race Pasta dinner hosted by the Mount Desert Island High School Music Boosters.

Other local nonprofits will get a financial boost from the marathon. Through the Charity Bib Program, runners can take pledges to support a local or national charity.