Marathon volunteers needed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — RunMDI is seeking volunteers to help with the Mount Desert Island Marathon the weekend of Oct. 14-15.

“All volunteers will be an integral part of the community magic that makes the MDI Marathon one of the best races in the USA,” race director Gary Allen said. “Traditionally, we see everything from island musicians setting up to play along the route to high school sports teams and civic groups working hard at water stops.”

Tasks include race packet assembly, the Pre-Race Expo Friday and Saturday Oct. 13-14. On race day, volunteers will set up and take down the start and finish areas, provide support at the finish line and help at water stations.