Wednesday - Jun 02, 2021
Mount Desert Island head track and field coach Aaron Long was announced last week as the Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School Boys’ Coach of the Year. PHOTO COURTESY OF AARON LONG

Long named PVC Coach of the Year

June 2, 2021 by on Sports

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island head track and field coach Aaron Long was announced last week as the Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School Boys’ Coach of the Year.

Long’s MDI boys’ teams have won three meets this year with victories in the school’s May 1 and May 15 home meets and the Trojans’ May 8 meet at Brewer Community School. The Trojans came just one point short of the title in Friday’s Large-School championships at Hampden Academy.

Long, who also coaches MDI’s indoor track team, is currently in his sixth season as head coach of the outdoor squad. He led the MDI boys to a Class B championship in 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2017.

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]