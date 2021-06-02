Long named PVC Coach of the Year

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island head track and field coach Aaron Long was announced last week as the Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School Boys’ Coach of the Year.

Long’s MDI boys’ teams have won three meets this year with victories in the school’s May 1 and May 15 home meets and the Trojans’ May 8 meet at Brewer Community School. The Trojans came just one point short of the title in Friday’s Large-School championships at Hampden Academy.

Long, who also coaches MDI’s indoor track team, is currently in his sixth season as head coach of the outdoor squad. He led the MDI boys to a Class B championship in 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2017.