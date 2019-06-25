Local runners compete in Bay of Fundy marathon

BAR HARBOR — Marathon runners often traverse entire cities, counties and even states to reach their final destinations. One race over the weekend took it even further.

Runners from Mount Desert Island and elsewhere in Hancock County were among the many who traveled Sunday to the Downeast stretch of the U.S.-Canada border for this year’s Bay of Fundy International Marathon. The event featured a full marathon, half-marathon, ultra marathon and 10K and took runners between Lubec and Campobello, N.B.

“I love the Bay of Fundy races,” said Franklin runner and Jackson Laboratory employee Lisa Kearns, one of 592 runners competing in the four-race event. “[It’s] one of my favorite places to race and visit the towns in that area.”

Bar Harbor’s Emily Rusiecki placed 10th in the 32-mile ultra-marathon with a time of 5:56:02.

In the marathon portion of the event, Jamie Anderson of Amherst was the top local finisher with a time of 3 hours, 22 minutes, 39 seconds. Andrew Tiemann of Ellsworth placed 17th with a time of 3:44:57. Harlan Brown of Bar Harbor placed 70th with a time of 4:55:51.

In the half-marathon, Laura Anderson of Bar Harbor finished with a time of 2:05:20 and place of 63rd to finish as the top local runner. Christa Brey of Ellsworth (80th), John Brown (128th) of Mount Desert and Emily Brown (255th) of Mount Desert rounded out the local finishers.

“I wanted just to get out there and see how I could do,” said Brey, who finished in the top third of the 285-runner marathon field. “There’s always a lot of people, but everybody’s always able to spread out pretty quickly.”

In the 10K, Nick Brown and Jada Wensman of Ellsworth placed fifth and sixth with times of 44:54 and 45:00, respectively. Tom Murphy of Ellsworth (14th), Lisa Kearns of Franklin (28th) and Lloyd Harmon of Ellsworth (56th) were all in the top quarter. There were trio of runners from Lamoine, Michael Buss (69th), Robin Emery (108th) and Ryan Connolly (120th) and two from Orland, Ken Huitt (127th) and Lydia Madrid (128th). Cheryl Murphy of Ellsworth placed 140th.

The 438 runners crossing the U.S.-Canada border were required to check in a day before the event and display their passports prior to the race. Registration sites were present on both the American and Canadian sides with runners being bused across the border to the proper starting locations if necessary.

“They’ve made it so they can keep track of everybody while also making sure there’s nothing disrupting the race,” Brey said. “There’s no stopping once you get to the border.”

With nearly 600 people competing in races of different lengths, runners finished at all hours of the morning and afternoon. Yet regardless of the races in which they were competing, the mood at the finish line was a festive one.

“When you get to the finish line, the streets of Lubec are lined with runners greeting each other and cheering you on,” Brey said. “It’s a great experience.”