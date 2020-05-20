Lobster Bowl cancelled

SACO — There will be no Shrine Lobster Bowl this year after officials announced late Tuesday night that they would be canceling this summer’s game.

The Lobster Bowl, which features the top senior football players from across the state, pits East against West in an all-star game of sorts played at Thornton Academy’s Hill Stadium. This year’s game had been scheduled for July 18.

“The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic Board of Governors has regretfully made the decision to cancel the 31st annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic,” Lobster Bowl President Joe Hersom wrote in a Facebook post. “We sincerely share in the disappointment that will be felt by so many, especially the selected premier high school participants from throughout the state of Maine.”

Hersom said the decision was made after “exhausting all efforts in regards to maintaining and providing a safe atmosphere for all involved.” The game had been played every summer since its inaugural year in 1990.

Mount Desert Island had seen a number of successful players participate in the game over the years with Elijah Joyce and Gilbert Isaacs playing in last year’s contest and Croix Albee and Colby leading the East to a surprising 40-14 win in the 2018 game. The Trojans did not have a player slated to participate in this year’s game.

Proceeds, Hersom said, will still be donated to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in the name of the 2020 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic and players who had been slated to participate.