BAR HARBOR — There will be very little turnover in the coaching ranks this coming winter season as all but one of the Mount Desert Island High School programs will have a veteran coach at the helm.
The only change comes for the indoor track program. Bar Harbor native and former assistant coach Ezra Hallett will take over both the indoor and outdoor programs from Aaron Long, who moved away from the area.
"I’m very excited to take on the head coaching role," said Hallett, who was hired as an assistant at the age of 19 and has been with the program for the last nine years.
"There are obviously very big shoes to fill with Aaron Long crafting an impressive resume over his five or six years," Hallett continued. "But he and I have worked together quite a lot over the last few years and I don’t think a lot will change with how the team is run as we had a strong, communicative relationship in my time under him."
Hallett will look to build off a strong season in which the team achieved several impressive milestones.
"Everyone we brought down to the state meet [last season] ended up in a podium position, which is something that not many teams can say they’ve done in their history," said Hallett.
The team also had seven athletes, mostly underclassmen, qualify for the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships.
"I’m excited to continue coaching and building on the success we’ve had over the past few years," said Hallett. "My goal is to put the kids in the best position possible so they can succeed and meet their own goals."
Both basketball programs will have the same leadership heading into 2023 as Justin Norwood and Brent Barker return to run the boys' and girls' teams respectively.
Barker will be eyeing a return to the playoffs after his team went 11-5 in the 2021-22 season and beat rival Ellsworth in the quarterfinals before falling to a higher-seeded Hermon team in the semis.
Norwood will hope to build some positive momentum after a difficult 3-14 season ended with a first-round playoff exit.
Mike Rogers will return for his second season as the head of the wrestling team after finding an incredible amount of success in year one, including a selection as the PVC Coach of the Year.
The roster grew from three wrestlers to nine under Rogers, who was an assistant under previous head coach Tony Dalisio in 2018-19 and 2019-20 before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020-21 season, and several of his athletes notched wins at meets and tournaments.
David Blaney will return for his fourth season as the swimming coach while Chris Schleif returns to coach the divers.
Missy Leland will once again return to lead the school's cheer squad after rejoining the program in 2017. Leland was a member of the varsity team before graduating from the school in 1997 and began her first stint as the team’s coach in 2001.
This year's preseason will begin with boys and girls basketball scrimmages on Tuesday, Nov. 29.