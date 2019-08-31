Little Long Pond race set

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island High School cross country team presents its annual trail race fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 14 at Little Long Pond. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 8:50.

The race will take place on MDI High School grass and forested trails. A kids trail race about one mile in length will start at 9 a.m. The adult race, a 3.85-mile course, begins at 9:30.

Carpooling is encouraged; the race is capped at 75 participants or when the parking area is full. To reach the parking area, drive 0.3 miles from Seal Harbor Beach, to the marked driveway on the left. Volunteers will be available to direct parking. Parking opens at 8 a.m.

Registration cost is $8 per runner for the kids run and $15 for the 5K. Contact coach Desiree Sirois at desiree.sirois@mdirss.org.