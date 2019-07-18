Little League wraps up regular season

BAR HARBOR — The Acadian Little League Junior baseball teams finished the regular season with a doubleheader at Mount Desert Island High School on July 13.

This season’s teams were coached by Eric Ankrom and Matt Haney (Acadian Green) and Joe Blanchette, Nick Jacobs and Mac Shea (Acadian Blue).

An All-Star team comprising the top players from both squads was scheduled to begin the District 1 tournament July 17 against Coastal Little League of Blue Hill.

The five-team tournament will also feature teams from Calais Little League, Ellsworth Little League and Machias Little League. The Junior division features players in the 13-14 age group.