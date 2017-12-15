Lee semifinalist for Fitzpatrick Trophy

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School football’s Colby Lee was named one of 12 James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalists last week.

The trophy is presented annually to the state’s best senior player. Finalists for the award will be named later this month, and the winner will be announced in January.

Lee, who played for MDI’s prolific offense, rushed for 1,236 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season. His efforts helped the Trojans reach the Northern Maine championship game as Class C North’s top seed and finish with a 9-2 record for the second straight year.

Earlier this month, Lee was named Big 11 Conference Player of the Year at the postseason banquet at Jeff’s Catering in Bangor. He also was named a first-team All-Conference selection last month.