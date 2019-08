SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Kevin Perkins, the golf pro at The Causeway Club in Southwest Harbor, will hold a Junior After-School Fall Golf program at The Causeway Club beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3. The program is open to boys and girls ages 7-17 and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Visit kevinperkinsgolfacademy.com or contact 301-3783.