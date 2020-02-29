Saturday - Feb 29, 2020
MDI’s Ethan Harkins, pictured in green, and Baylor Landsman were named to the All-Penobscot Valley Conference wrestling team. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Landsman, Harkins receive All-PVC wrestling honors

February 29, 2020 on Sports, Wrestling

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School’s Baylor Landsman and Ethan Harkins were named Tuesday to the All-Penobscot Valley Conference wrestling team.

At 182 pounds, Harkins was chosen as a first-team selection. Landsman was a second-team selection as 170 pounds.

The selections were made based on the results of this year’s PVC championships held at MDI High School. Harkins was crowned PVC champ at 182 after a title bout win over Dexter’s Logan Perkins, and Landsman was runner-up to the Tigers’ Jon Howell at 170.

