Wednesday - Nov 01, 2017
Judson Cake makes a break for it Saturday in the Eden Athletics/Side Street Cafe Rolling Bones 5K race in Bar Harbor. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY ROEBUCK

Knickerbocker, Anderson win Rolling Bones

November 1, 2017 by on Running & Cycling, Sports

BAR HARBOR — Members of Mount Desert Island running clubs work hard on time goals and improving their technique.

But they also have a goofy streak a mile wide.

It was evident in the annual Rolling Bones 5K, sponsored by Eden Athletics and Side Street Cafe, held Saturday in Bar Harbor. Many of the runners and race volunteers were in costume for the occasion, dressing up as everything from fuzzy purple dinosaurs to bananas, sneakers and Harry Potter.

Forty-two people ranging in age from 10 to 77 competed in the race.

Erik Knickerbocker was first across the line in a photo finish with runner-up Judson Cake. Both logged a time of 17 minutes, 50 seconds. Laura Anderson was the winner of the women’s race with a time of 23:01.

The race is the season finale of the Eden Athletics Point Series, which this year included 15 races beginning with the Flattop 5K in April. Runners who competed in 10 or more of the 15 point series races this year are Robin Clarke, Tamara Murphy, Lisa Kearns, Robin Emery and Christopher Heel.

 

Rolling Bones 5K

Oct. 28, 2017

1        Erik Knickerbocker        17:50

2        Judson Cake         17:50

3        Chris Holt   19:36

4        Zac Gilhooley       21:03

5        Adam Murphy     21:50

6        Logan Blanchette 22:54

7        Erik Halber 22:55

8        Laura Anderson   23:01

9        Robin Clarke        23:08

10      Tony Santiago      23:29

11      Christopher Heel  23:42

12      Laura Millay        24:02

13      Bailey Bishoff      24:07

14      Allison Halber      24:20

15      Tom Kirby  24:30

16      Lisa Tweedie        24:31

17      Lisa Kearns          24:33

18      Thomas Murphy  24:36

19      Amelia Vandongen        25:16

20      Michael Madell     26:12

21      Christa Brey         26:35

22      Lloyd Harmon      27:26

23      Elissa Chesler       28:10

24      Elizabeth Williams                  28:38

25      Veronica Wentworth     28:39

26      Lisa Skiff    29:59

27      Andi Miner 30:25

28      Kris Garcia 30:26

29      Jose Fonseca        30:50

30      Michelle Crispo    31:01

31      Robert Jones        32:42

32      Robin Emery        32:47

33      Michael Fonseca   32:49

34      Rebecca Mantelli  35:01

35      Maya Watson       36:16

36      Beatriz Fonseca    36:16

37      Karen Girard        37:16

38      Billie Jo Pung       42:10

39      Jamie Tate-Copeland     42:12

40      Dixie Jones 46:58

41      Cheryl Murphy    49:55

42      Robin Santiago    49:55

 

Liz Graves

Liz Graves

Managing Editor at Mount Desert Islander
Liz Graves is managing editor of the Islander. She's a California native who came to Maine as a schooner sailor.[email protected]
Liz Graves

Latest posts by Liz Graves (see all)

