Knickerbocker, Anderson win Rolling Bones

BAR HARBOR — Members of Mount Desert Island running clubs work hard on time goals and improving their technique.

But they also have a goofy streak a mile wide.

It was evident in the annual Rolling Bones 5K, sponsored by Eden Athletics and Side Street Cafe, held Saturday in Bar Harbor. Many of the runners and race volunteers were in costume for the occasion, dressing up as everything from fuzzy purple dinosaurs to bananas, sneakers and Harry Potter.

Forty-two people ranging in age from 10 to 77 competed in the race.

Erik Knickerbocker was first across the line in a photo finish with runner-up Judson Cake. Both logged a time of 17 minutes, 50 seconds. Laura Anderson was the winner of the women’s race with a time of 23:01.

The race is the season finale of the Eden Athletics Point Series, which this year included 15 races beginning with the Flattop 5K in April. Runners who competed in 10 or more of the 15 point series races this year are Robin Clarke, Tamara Murphy, Lisa Kearns, Robin Emery and Christopher Heel.

Rolling Bones 5K

Oct. 28, 2017

1 Erik Knickerbocker 17:50

2 Judson Cake 17:50

3 Chris Holt 19:36

4 Zac Gilhooley 21:03

5 Adam Murphy 21:50

6 Logan Blanchette 22:54

7 Erik Halber 22:55

8 Laura Anderson 23:01

9 Robin Clarke 23:08

10 Tony Santiago 23:29

11 Christopher Heel 23:42

12 Laura Millay 24:02

13 Bailey Bishoff 24:07

14 Allison Halber 24:20

15 Tom Kirby 24:30

16 Lisa Tweedie 24:31

17 Lisa Kearns 24:33

18 Thomas Murphy 24:36

19 Amelia Vandongen 25:16

20 Michael Madell 26:12

21 Christa Brey 26:35

22 Lloyd Harmon 27:26

23 Elissa Chesler 28:10

24 Elizabeth Williams 28:38

25 Veronica Wentworth 28:39

26 Lisa Skiff 29:59

27 Andi Miner 30:25

28 Kris Garcia 30:26

29 Jose Fonseca 30:50

30 Michelle Crispo 31:01

31 Robert Jones 32:42

32 Robin Emery 32:47

33 Michael Fonseca 32:49

34 Rebecca Mantelli 35:01

35 Maya Watson 36:16

36 Beatriz Fonseca 36:16

37 Karen Girard 37:16

38 Billie Jo Pung 42:10

39 Jamie Tate-Copeland 42:12

40 Dixie Jones 46:58

41 Cheryl Murphy 49:55

42 Robin Santiago 49:55