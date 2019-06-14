JV tennis soaks up skills

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School junior varsity tennis team made the most of the few practices and seven matches they managed to squeeze in during a cold, wet spring season.

Each match was a JV jamboree, with several schools participating, Coach Julia Christie said. Each player played multiple sets, usually mixed or regular doubles, at each jamboree. The team record for all of those sets was 93-59-4.

“It was hard to teach this season because of all the rain we had,” Christie said. But she said of the skill work they did have time for, “they soaked it in and improved a lot.”

This was Christie’s first season coaching the team. She played varsity singles for MDIHS for three years when she was a student here. She graduated in 2012 and studied psychology at the University of Maine in Farmington.

“The season went really well,” she said, noting the strong bonding among her team “family.”

“It was a great group of kids; it was fun to teach and watch them grow.”

The girls’ team included Alia Wheeler, Eliza Ramos, Emily Sawyer, Jane Pope, Kaitlin Tompkin, Mei Cook, Stella Walke and Yarrow Fabian. The boys’ team was Eli Shein, Finn Seyffer, Isaac Philbrook, Jacob Green, Jacob Lurvey, Kyle Collin, Logan Willard, Massimo Daul, Paxton Brown, Reilly Linkel, Sam Schleif, Wilder Noyes and Sirawit Wongluegon. Avonlea Brown and Jack Hodgdon began the season with the JV team but swung up to play at the varsity level.