JV girls’ soccer goes 4-4-3

BAR HARBOR — The 2019 Mount Desert Island High School soccer season saw big wins, key goals and other exciting moments. The girls’ junior varsity team was no exception.

Coached by Amanda Munro, MDI finished the season with a 4-4-3 record. The Trojans earned wins over Old Town, Caribou, Brewer and Ellsworth and finished the season with 16 goals scored and 17 allowed.

“Our defense was strong and saved us many times,” Munro said. “Our midfield had good endurance, supported well and looked to dish it to the hungry forwards, who consistently took opportunities on goal.”

The bulk of MDI’s scoring came from its junior class. Olivia Chandler led the team with seven goals with Liviah Carignan adding three and Jaiden Scott, who also played varsity as a swinger, netting two. A fourth junior, Georgianna Logan, gave the Trojans a strong option at center back.

“Georgianna was a force at center back, Munro said. “She was fast and strong and able to place the ball over and wide for the midfielders to move it forward.”

Captains Avary Bryer and Ayli Munro, versatile players who provided the Trojans with a number of different strengths, led a sophomore group that also consisted of Bella Brown, Kaleena Higgins, Natalie Reccholtz and Alia Wheeler. Bryer scored twice in the team’s 4-0 win over Caribou, and Wheeler and Higgins scored against Presque Isle and Ellsworth, respectively.

Freshmen Taber Allen, Jennifer Carr, Hannah Ford, Emily Matthews and Avery Preston-Schreck were also contributing factors in MDI’s success. Matthews recorded 60 saves on the season with Carr and Ford contributing to the team’s defense, Allen providing attacking threats and Preston-Schreck, a first-time soccer player, adding speed on the wing.

“The five freshmen were wonderful additions,” Munro said. They were coachable and willing and able to play where needed.”

This year marked the second season of play for the MDI JV girls’ team after a brief hiatus. The school dropped JV girls’ soccer following the 2014 season before reviving it last year.

Although MDI couldn’t quite match last year’s impressive record of 7-1-4, Munro saw a number of off-field improvements. With a year of experience under their belts, the Trojans came back this year with positive attitudes and a stronger team bond.

“This year was so much better than last year [with] a much clearer understanding of expectations,” Munro said. “Even though our season wasn’t as successful as last year when it came to goals and final scores, I found it to be much more enjoyable and successful in other areas like character, cooperation and overall team culture.”