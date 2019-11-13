JV boys’ soccer goes 11-5-1

BAR HARBOR — Any way you look at it, the Mount Desert Island High School junior varsity boys’ soccer season was a success.

As its varsity counterparts were making a trip to the Northern Maine title game, the JV boys’ team was having a winning season of its own. MDI played 17 games in 2019 and finished with an 11-5-1 record.

“We had a team full of 100 percent committed kids,” Coach Eric Ankrom said. “We had a large turnout, which was great, and we saw progress from every kid.”

Ankrom, who has spent years coaching in the area’s youth sports ranks at Conners Emerson school and through Acadian Youth Sports, took a jump to the high school level this year. His debut at MDI was a positive one as the Trojans scored 64 goals and conceded just 32.

Yet at the JV level, development is even more important than wins, losses, statistics and other numbers usually used to determine success. Such development was evident for MDI on the offensive end, where each of the Trojans’ eight offensive players scored at least once during the season.

“We really saw a group of kids who were committed to their teammates,” Ankrom said. “They were all kids who wanted to come out, work hard and play, and they were able to come together and have a great season.”

Two memorable games, Ankrom said, came as MDI completed a season sweep of a solid Brewer team. The Trojans beat Brewer 3-0 in the two teams’ first encounter before coming back from a one-goal deficit to win 2-1 in the second.

Another big moment came in the team’s lone draw of the season against Foxcroft. Although the Ponies led for the majority of the game, MDI kept pushing and eventually got a late goal to level the score.

“We had a few times this year where we had to come back from a goal down and did it,” Ankrom said. “It really showed the toughness and determination this group of kids had.”

Members of this year’s team were Philip Catanese, Moses Lincoln, Westie Granholm, Sam Schleiff, Whit Chaplin, Liam Hollis, Spencer Dominy, Quentin Pileggi, Evan Ankrom, Finn Seyffer, Seth Heard, Treyan Nelson, Zack Zaman, Matt Wheeler, Cody Olson and Nick Fonseca. Chaplin, Pileggi, Seyffer and Nelson were swingers for the varsity team.

“I’m really proud of the boys,” Ankrom said. “They’re great kids and, and they worked both on their own and with us as coaches to find ways to improve … I know they’re all eager to come back.”