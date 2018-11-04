Joyce finishes as Big 11’s top rusher

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island senior Elijah Joyce finished by a massive margin as the No. 1 rusher in the Big 11 Conference, according to results released Friday.

Joyce finished the season with an adjusted total of 1,560 rushing yards, more than twice the amount of second-place finisher Ben Dorval of Winslow, who finished with 769. His 19 touchdowns were also the best in the conference.

On defense, Joyce finished third in the Big 11 in combined tackles with 70. Teammate Sam Hoff was eighth on that list with 60 1/2.

Other top-10 finishers for MDI were Baylor Landsman, who was eighth in passing yards with 327, and Tyler Woodworth, who was fifth in kickoff-return yards with 200.