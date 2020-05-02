Johnson completes heptathlon in virtual track and field meet

BAR HARBOR — Alex Johnson of Mount Desert completed all seven events this weekend — including the homemade hurdles — in the virtual track and field meet designed by Mount Desert Island High School coach Aaron Long.

Johnson is the athletic director at Trenton Elementary School and the coach of a combined middle school track team. He was the only finisher of the heptathlon, with a final score of 2,909 points, among the few dozen people who participated over the course of the three-week meet series.

He was also the only participant to attempt the hurdles event. “I was going to use chairs” to make hurdles, he told the Islander, “but I didn’t have enough!” So he made hurdles out of stakes pounded into the ground.

Coach Long himself competed in five of the events, as did his son Tyson, a sixth grader at Mount Desert Elementary. Tremont seventh grader Rachel Goodwin had the most events on the women’s side with four, finishing the series first in shot put and second in long jump.

“This has been a really fun experiment, and I am excited to see how many people from all over participated,” said Long, whose whole family got in on the fun. His wife Alisa was the series winner in the long jump and daughter Azaria (tenth grade) edged out mom in the one mile.

“I’ve gotten to know many of the people who participated, so that social aspect that extends beyond the ‘track’ was a lot of fun for me. I saw a lot of improvement from one week to the next from so many people, and that tells me that they were enjoying the challenge and finding ways to get better each week.

“The athletes who participated showed they were creative, determined, and had fun,” he continued, “so this was overall a tremendous success!”

Full series results are available on the MDI Track & Field Facebook page.

Virtual Track & Field Meet

Week 3: April 24-26

Women’s Shot Put

1 Rachel Goodwin 7th grade Seal Cove 25’8”

Men’s Shot Put

1 Ben Freudig 12th grade Tremont 30’ 2”

2 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 26’ 1”

3 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 22’ 6”

Women’s Discus

1 Rachel Goodwin 7th grade Seal Cove 47’ 6”

Men’s Discus

1 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 95’ 8”

2 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 57’ 0”

Women’s Long Jump

1 Rachel Goodwin 7th grade Seal Cove 9’ 0”

Men’s Long Jump

1 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 14’ 0”

2 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 11’ 7”

Women’s 100 Meters

1 Kaylee Todisco 20 Wilmington, Mass. 13.30

2 Rachel Goodwin 7th grade Seal Cove 17.03

3 Liz Graves 36 Bar Harbor 20.23

Men’s 100 Meters

1 Ben Freudig 12th grade Tremont 11.90

2 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 12.10

3 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 13.51

4 Chris Harper 45 Seal Cove 15.34

5 Jordan Hedgepeth 9th grade Swan’s Island 16.73

Men’s 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 18.90

Women’s 400 Meters

1 Julia Collins 5th grade Winterport 1:44

2 Liz Graves 36 Bar Harbor 1:56

Men’s 400 Meters

1 Charlie Collins 9th grade Winterport 56.00

2 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 1:03.22

3 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 1:04.80

Women’s One Mile

1 Katherine Collins 49 Winterport 6:33

2 Lisa Kingsbury 60 Hampden 6:50

3 Natalie Hunt 5th grade Dedham 8:37

Men’s One Mile

1 Gabe Fiske 11th grade Hampden 5:18

2 Aaron Long 40 Mount Desert 5:32

3 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 5:55

4 Tim Collins 7th grade Winterport 6:27

Men’s Heptathlon

1 Alex Johnson 29 Mount Desert 2,909