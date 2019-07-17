Wednesday - Jul 17, 2019

JAXFit 5K race supports Acadia Family Center

BAR HARBOR — Nearly 200 runners came to Bar Harbor on Saturday morning to compete in the eighth annual JAXFit 5K.

The annual race is sponsored by the Human Resources Department at The Jackson Laboratory and is organized as part of an employee wellness program. Each year 100 percent of entry fees and donations go to a local charity.

This year, a total of $2,590 was raised for the Acadia Family Center, a Southwest Harbor nonprofit counseling, treatment and support center for addiction and mental health problems.

Erik Knickerbocker of Hampden won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 25 seconds. Cody Parker of Bar Harbor was the runner-up.

Beth Dumont of Bar Harbor was third overall and top women’s competitor. Jarly Bobadilla of Tremont placed fourth with a time of 20:22.

The race had a total of 191 finishers, with some crossing the finish line twice!

 

JAXfit 5k

July 13, 2019

Top 25 finishers

1        Erik Knickerbocker        Hampden    18:25

2        Cody Parker                  Bar Harbor 19:47

3        Beth Dumont       Bar Harbor 19:54

4        Jarly Bobadilla     Tremont      20:22

5        Connor Kean        Brunswick, Md.   21:10

6        Luke Parsley                  21:16

7        Daniel Cortes       Bar Harbor 21:24

8        Mark Wanner       Bar Harbor 21:28

9        Unidentified runner        21:36

10      Wendy Memishian                  Medway, Mass.    21:47

11      Andrew Kephart  Bar Harbor 22:24

12      Nick Brown                   Ellsworth    22:25

13      Kirk Lurvey                   Bar Harbor 23:00

14      Amey Maley                   23:17

15      Violet Kimble                23:25

16      Moises Abanto     Bar Harbor 23:29

17      Herb Pratt                       23:30

18      Finn Baker                      23:31

19      Michael Day                   23:43

20      Elli Hartig            Bar Harbor 23:45

21      Grace Munger                23:48

22      Chris Haynes                 23:51

23      Brynn Cairns       Rutland, Vt.         23:59

24      Chris Baker                   Bar Harbor 24:08

25      Trisha McKegee             25:08

