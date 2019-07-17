JAXFit 5K race supports Acadia Family Center

BAR HARBOR — Nearly 200 runners came to Bar Harbor on Saturday morning to compete in the eighth annual JAXFit 5K.

The annual race is sponsored by the Human Resources Department at The Jackson Laboratory and is organized as part of an employee wellness program. Each year 100 percent of entry fees and donations go to a local charity.

This year, a total of $2,590 was raised for the Acadia Family Center, a Southwest Harbor nonprofit counseling, treatment and support center for addiction and mental health problems.

Erik Knickerbocker of Hampden won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 25 seconds. Cody Parker of Bar Harbor was the runner-up.

Beth Dumont of Bar Harbor was third overall and top women’s competitor. Jarly Bobadilla of Tremont placed fourth with a time of 20:22.

The race had a total of 191 finishers, with some crossing the finish line twice!

JAXfit 5k

July 13, 2019

Top 25 finishers

1 Erik Knickerbocker Hampden 18:25

2 Cody Parker Bar Harbor 19:47

3 Beth Dumont Bar Harbor 19:54

4 Jarly Bobadilla Tremont 20:22

5 Connor Kean Brunswick, Md. 21:10

6 Luke Parsley 21:16

7 Daniel Cortes Bar Harbor 21:24

8 Mark Wanner Bar Harbor 21:28

9 Unidentified runner 21:36

10 Wendy Memishian Medway, Mass. 21:47

11 Andrew Kephart Bar Harbor 22:24

12 Nick Brown Ellsworth 22:25

13 Kirk Lurvey Bar Harbor 23:00

14 Amey Maley 23:17

15 Violet Kimble 23:25

16 Moises Abanto Bar Harbor 23:29

17 Herb Pratt 23:30

18 Finn Baker 23:31

19 Michael Day 23:43

20 Elli Hartig Bar Harbor 23:45

21 Grace Munger 23:48

22 Chris Haynes 23:51

23 Brynn Cairns Rutland, Vt. 23:59

24 Chris Baker Bar Harbor 24:08

25 Trisha McKegee 25:08