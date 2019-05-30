Jacobsen shines in singles tournament

LEWISTON — Mount Desert Island High School tennis player Regitze Jacobsen finished as one of the state’s top girls’ tennis players with a semifinal showing in the state singles tennis tournament in Lewiston.

Jacobsen, an exchange student from Kolding, Denmark, received a bye to Friday’s round of 32, where she earned a 7-6, 6-1 win over Brunswick senior Lea Schrapchansky.

After beating Lincoln Academy’s Fiona Lang 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and Maranacook’s Madelyn Dwyer 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semifinals, Jacobsen lost 6-0, 6-0 to the defending state champion, Kennebunk/Wells junior Grace Campanella.