Island senseis compete in 109th Tracy’s tournament

BUCKSPORT — Mount Desert Island residents were among those competing in the latest Tracy’s Karate tournament, held earlier this month at Bucksport High School.

Senseis came from as far as Portland to the south and Maritime Canada to the north for the April 9 tournament, which was Tracy’s Karate’s 109th event. The competitors, who were as young as 4 years old and as old as 75, competed for kumite (fighting) jiu-jitsu (throwing) crowns in more than 50 divisions.

As is tradition, Tracy’s held black belt testing at its Ellsworth facility following the tournament. Black belts promoted to higher ranks were Josh DeVeau, Ezekiel Illingworth, Fiona Berry, Kerry Stetson and Daicey Speirs (first degree), Bill Hodgdon and Krystall Webber (second degree), John Dawes, Lisa Richardson and Cameron Sarchi (fourth degree), Malcolm Grant (fifth degree) and Dean Murphy (eighth degree).

Two of those newly promoted black belts, Hodgdon (Southwest Harbor) and Richardson (Bar Harbor) are island natives. Among other island competitors were the Town Hill dojo’s Ellie Gariepy (fighting, first place) and Oliver Gariepy (fighting, second place), who competed together in the throwing routine and placed third.

The following day, approximately 50 black belts attended class at the Tracy dojo to congratulate their fellow black belts on their promotions and to learn new fighting techniques. The weekend concluded with participants returning to their respective dojos.

Tracy’s Karate, owned by Karen and Dennis Tracy, has been training local karate students for 51 years. The dojo will be hosting another tournament in the fall.