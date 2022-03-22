Island hosts 29th Great Harbor Shootout

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Great Harbor Shootout was held for the first time in three years over the weekend as 64 teams from across Maine came to the Mount Desert Island area.

At the high school level, MDI fielded a senior boys’ team, which went 1-2 with a win over Ellsworth and close losses to Dexter and Presque Isle, and an underclassman boys’ team, which went 1-2 with a victory over Calais. The MDI girls went 3-2 with two wins over Hermon and one over Camden Hills to finish as runners-up in the North region.

In middle school play, the Acadia Youth Sports boys’ A team went 1-2 with a win over Bold Coast, while the AYS A girls’ team went 2-2 with victories over the Pittsfield Huskies and Medomak Valley. Both the AYS boys’ and girls’ B teams went 0-2 on the weekend.

The Brewer boys (5-0) and Oceanside girls (5-0) won the high school titles with 72-54 and 58-49 championship game wins over Oceanside (4-2) and Old Town (4-1), respectively. Glenburn (5-0) beat Down East Family YMCA (4-2) 51-49 for the middle school boys’ crown, and Old Town (5-0) defeated Mattanawcook (3-2) 53-30 to win the middle school girls’ title.

This year marked the 29th edition of the Great Harbor Shootout. Games were held Friday through Sunday at MDI High School, Mount Desert Elementary School, Pemetic Elementary School, Trenton Elementary School and the MDI YMCA.