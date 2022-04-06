Island gymnasts compete in state meet in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Mount Desert Island youth gymnasts were among nearly 200 competing over the weekend for state championships.

Delilah Damon-Dong, Matilda Hanley, Corinna Johnston and Kelsea Noyes competed in the National Gymnastics Association Maine state championships over the weekend at Ellsworth High School. The four performed admirably representing Springers Gymnastics in Ellsworth, which hosted the meet.

Damon-Dong was crowned state champion in Level 4’s Senior division as she posted a 36.30 overall. The Mount Desert native scored 9.40 on vault, 9.00 on bars, 8.80 on beam and 9.1 on floor to place first in the five-gymnast field.

Johnston, also of Mount Desert, enjoyed a strong weekend of her own as she took third place in the crowded Level 5 field. Johnston scored 9.10 on vault, 8.40 on bars, 9.15 on beam and 8.80 on floor to score 35.45 and place just inside the top third.

Mount Desert’s Hanley also competed in the Level 5 competition, scoring 9.25 on vault, 7.60 on bars, 8.90 on beam and 8.70 on floor to space eighth with 34.45 points. Southwest Harbor’s Noyes scored 8.70 on vault, 7.25 on bars, 8.20 on beam and 9.20 on floor (33.35 overall) to place eighth in Level 7’s Junior division.

Springers gymnasts will compete in the New England regional meet May 6-7 in Providence, R.I.