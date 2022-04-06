COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - Apr 06, 2022
Kelsea Noyes of Southwest Harbor performs her routine during the National Gymnastics Association Maine state championships April 2 at Ellsworth High School. Island gymnastics competing over the weekend were Noyes, Damon-Dong and Matilda Hanley and Corinna Johnston, both of Mount Desert. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

Island gymnasts compete in state meet in Ellsworth

Delilah Damon-Dong of Mount Desert poses for a photo after winning the Level 4 Senior title in the National Gymnastics Association Maine state championships April 3 at Ellsworth High School. Four Mount Desert Island gymnasts representing Springers Gymnastics in Ellsworth competed in the weekend’s championship meet.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DOUG SPRINGER

ELLSWORTH — Mount Desert Island youth gymnasts were among nearly 200 competing over the weekend for state championships. 

Delilah Damon-Dong, Matilda Hanley, Corinna Johnston and Kelsea Noyes competed in the National Gymnastics Association Maine state championships over the weekend at Ellsworth High School. The four performed admirably representing Springers Gymnastics in Ellsworth, which hosted the meet. 

Damon-Dong was crowned state champion in Level 4’s Senior division as she posted a 36.30 overall. The Mount Desert native scored 9.40 on vault, 9.00 on bars, 8.80 on beam and 9.1 on floor to place first in the five-gymnast field. 

Johnston, also of Mount Desert, enjoyed a strong weekend of her own as she took third place in the crowded Level 5 field. Johnston scored 9.10 on vault, 8.40 on bars, 9.15 on beam and 8.80 on floor to score 35.45 and place just inside the top third. 

Mount Desert’s Hanley also competed in the Level 5 competition, scoring 9.25 on vault, 7.60 on bars, 8.90 on beam and 8.70 on floor to space eighth with 34.45 points. Southwest Harbor’s Noyes scored 8.70 on vault, 7.25 on bars, 8.20 on beam and 9.20 on floor (33.35 overall) to place eighth in Level 7’s Junior division. 

Springers gymnasts will compete in the New England regional meet May 6-7 in Providence, R.I. 

