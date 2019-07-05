Island Connections ‘Driving for Rides’ golf tournament set

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections will hold its 4th annual Driving for Rides Golf Tournament, sponsored by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management, at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Saturday, July 13.

There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m., prizes donated by local businesses to be raffled off to the highest bidders and a new car awarded for a hole-in-one, sponsored by Darling’s.

Participating golfers will enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart, goodie bag, delicious dinner and a chance to win one of many of raffle items donated by the greater Mount Desert Island area business community. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and funds for this volunteer-driven organization.

Island Connections provides free transportation and other services to seniors and people with physical or mental challenges from MDI and the surrounding islands to enhance their independence and quality of life by utilizing a core group of volunteers.

Contact 288-4457.