Isaacs, Carroll earn All-Big East Conference honors

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School’s Porter Isaacs and Leah Carroll were announced Tuesday to this year’s All-Big East Conference basketball teams.

On the boys’ side, Isaacs was named to the All-Big East third team along with Presque Isle’s Malachi Cummings, Washington Academy’s Jax Lin, Caribou’s Isaac Marker and Foxcroft’s Logan Martin. Isaacs averaged 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Trojans in the regular season this year and had the conferences second-best shooting percentage from inside the arc at 59.3

Carroll earned a spot on the All-Big East second team along with John Bapst’s Sydney Ellis, Old Town’s Madelynn Emerson, Caribou’s Paige Espling, Houlton’s Mia Henderson and John Bapst’s Lacey Scanlon. Carroll’s 11.2 points per game this year ranked seventh in the Big East conference, and the sophomore also averaged 6.3 rebounds per game.

Nate Philbrook and Rachelle Swanson were MDI’s choices for the top scholar athlete, and the two were also named the Trojans’ top defensive players. Erik Merchant and Lexi Rich were MDI’s recipients of the Paul Soucy Spirit Award.