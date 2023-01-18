ORONO — A turbulent season continued for the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team as inclement weather forced the cancellation of yet another regular season meet on Jan. 16.
“I’m glad we were able to stay safe at home,” said head coach Ezra Hallett, adding that he understands the cancellations have been necessary. Hallett says that he has also appreciated his team’s response to adversity so far this year.
“I’ve been really impressed with the way the kids have handled the different things that have been thrown at them,” said Hallett. “Whether it’s been makeup meets with a slightly different schedule of events, or early morning meets, they’ve been able to overcome any hurdle that has been put in front of them.”
The team did participate in a makeup meet on Jan. 11 and performed quite well. The girls’ team finished first overall with a score of 84 after 13 events while the boys finished fifth with a score of 34. There were also a lot of individual successes as the team strives to improve each week ahead of the postseason.
“We had 15 total personal records set at the last meet with kids PRing in multiple events,” said Hallett. “It’s always good to see kids have personal-record-breaking days.”
One example of great individual success has been junior Miles Burr, who set not only a school record but also a New Balance Field House High School record and an Eastern Maine Indoor Track League record with his time of 6.61 seconds in the 55-meter dash.
“Miles is just such a hardworking, humble individual who comes to practice every day ready to work, ready to learn, and is just such a positive influence on the team,” said Hallett. “The fact that we have him for another year is just a blessing.”
Burr also finished first in the triple jump event with a distance of 43-01.5. Hallett says that during the meet, Burr’s father mentioned that the success on the day caused the junior to do something he rarely does during a competition: smile.
“He’s just got this hunger on the track that is unmatched,” said Hallett. “His competitive drive is something that you do not see very often.”
Several other Trojans found success on the day, with Olivia Pratt winning the shot-put event (31-09.5) and Piper Soares sweeping both the long jump (13-10) and triple jump (30-09.5).
Sophia Murphy (6-06) and Lucille Misiaszak (6-0) took first and second in the pole vault and both were part of a team, along with Soares and Sophia Taylor, who won the 4x200 meter relay (2:06.61).
With just three meets left, barring the rescheduling of this latest cancellation, before the postseason, Hallett believes the team can achieve even higher levels of success thanks to their workmanlike approach to their preparation.
“One of the things that I admire about the team is that, yes, we focus on reaching our highest potential and winning and breaking records, but we really just focus on getting better every day,” said Hallett. “If we break records, great, but the focus is just on continual improvement. It’s a very blue-collar team and a blue-collar approach to work.”