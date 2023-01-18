Sports

ORONO — A turbulent season continued for the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team as inclement weather forced the cancellation of yet another regular season meet on Jan. 16.

“I’m glad we were able to stay safe at home,” said head coach Ezra Hallett, adding that he understands the cancellations have been necessary. Hallett says that he has also appreciated his team’s response to adversity so far this year.

