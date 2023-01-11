Indoor track competitive at second meet of the season Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team opened up the new year with a meet held at University of Maine Orono on Jan. 7.The girls’ team placed fifth at the meet with a score of 24, while the boys placed sixth with a score of 32.The story of the meet for the Trojans was Miles Burr. The junior won two events on the day, including the 200-meter dash (23.13) and the triple jump (41-04.75).Piper Soares finished third in the girls’ high jump (4-08) while Olivia Pratt finished second in the shot put (32-02). Junior Feleke Lynch finished third in the boys two-mile run (12:21.08).Results from the team's meet scheduled for Jan. 11 were unknown at press time.The team's next meet will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Mount Desert Island High School Mdi Athletics Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Follow Zachary Lanning Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Pilot discovers herself through flight MDI High School offers new community service class Pointy Head application denied Businesses sue Bar Harbor over cruise cap Artist recycles retired rope Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists